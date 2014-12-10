Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Search for Sam

The entire community of Lansdale in Perth has spent the night searching, hoping and praying for the safe return of a missing two-year-old boy Sam Trott.

Sam left his family home yesterday morning at 10.30am when it is thought a tradesman left the front door open.

Overnight more than 130 volunteers from the local community, SES and afar walked the streets searching for the little boy.

Sam is described as fair skinned, and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, shorts with a grey stripe and he has blonde hair.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Walbrook Mews, Landsdale just after 10:30am.

Anyone who sees Sam is asked to call Police immediately on 131 444.

2. Royals in US.

Prince William and Duchess Kate visited the September 11 memorial overnight, where they laid flowers on the edge of the reflecting pools as a mark of respect.

The Duchess wore a vibrant pink, double-breasted coat from Mulberry as she strode out in the rain during their three-day tour.



3. Kalynda Davis’s family celebrate her return

The family of Kalynda Davis, who was arrested in China for allegedly trying to smuggle up to 75kg of the drug ice to Australia have celebrated her return home.

News Limited report Foreign Minister Julie Bishop negotiated with Chinese authorities for her release.

The deal was kept under wraps to avoid any negative publicity.

Kalynda Davis was arrested along with a Sydney man, Peter Gardner, who she had met on Tinder only weeks earlier. Chinese customs officers allegedly found methamphetamine with a street value of $80 million in their checked in bags.

It is reported that Ms Davis had no knowledge of the drugs.

Mr Gardner remains in jail in China.

4. PM drops GP co-payment

The Federal Government has dropped the $7 GP co-payment instead announcing yesterday that they will cut the Medicare rebate paid to doctors by $5 a visit in a bid to address the “troublesome issue of six-minute medicine” and encourage doctors to spend more time with patients.

5. US Senate report into CIA torture techniques

The US Senate have released their long awaited report into the CIA’s detention and interrogation program.

Key points: (From The New York Times)

The C.I.A.’s interrogation techniques were more brutal and employed more extensively than the agency portrayed. This includes a “series of near drownings” and waterboarding