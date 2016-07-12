Screen Australia announces millions of dollars in groundbreaking funding for women.

With the wealth of incredible female voices in Australia, you’d be forgiven for thinking thee Australian film industry is anything other than a boy’s club. But sadly, that’s precisely the case.

Currently, only 16 per cent of directors, 23 per cent of writers and 32 per cent of producers in this country are female. But as of today, there’s a seismic shift taking place that aims to topple that well-entrenched, imbalanced structure.

It’s called Gender Matters, a groundbreaking $5 million initiative launched by Screen Australia to ensure that the government agency’s production funding is directed toward creative teams that are at least 50 per cent female by the end of 2018.

Today’s our biggest funding day, in terms of sheer volume, in Screen Australia history! https://t.co/d84NAvDnIa — Screen Australia (@ScreenAustralia) July 12, 2016

Speaking at the launch of Gender Matters this morning, Chief Operating Officer Fiona Cameron described the initiative as “probably the biggest thing Screen Australia will ever do”.

“Ever since I heard that ridiculous statistic that there are more men named Peter running big Australian companies than women no matter what they’re called, I have subscribed to the notion that feminism is the responsibility of leadership and not a label of the past,” she said.

