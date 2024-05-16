Agam was held captive by Hamas for 51 days. She's telling her family's story in a new documentary.

It was 6:28am when Agam Goldstein-Almog woke to the sound of sirens and rockets on October 7, 2023.

The 17-year-old quickly ran to her older sister Yam's bedroom, the nominated 'safe room' of their home in the Kfar Aza kibbutz — an Israeli agricultural community near the border of Gaza.

Her parents, Chen and Nadav and brothers, Gal, 11, and Tal, nine, followed her.

Watch the trailer for Screams Before Silence. Post continues after video.



Video via Screams Before Silence.

They started receiving Whatsapp messages — terrorists had infiltrated the kibbutz. Their friends were being attacked.

"They're here, they're in our house."

"I've been shot. They're shooting me."

They barely had time to register the messages before a large "boom" reverberated around their home.

Chen and Nadav crouched over their four children with their backs towards the door, in an effort to protect them. Then there was yelling.

Speaking to Sheryl Sandberg in a new documentary Screams Before Silence, Agam recounted her dad's final moments.

"My dad, he made a decision and took the rail guard from my sister's bed and stood at the entrance [of the room] with the rail guard. Then they shot at the door... and that was it. They came in and shot dad right away, I saw him taking his last breaths.