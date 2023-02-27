A real serial killer and an off-screen relationship: 10 things you didn't know about Scream.

It’s been 27 years since Scream changed the way we answered our phones forever, but with a TV spinoff and soon to be six films, the franchise has no plans of going anywhere.
The original 1996 film followed a group of high school students as they become the target of a sadistic ghost-mask wearing serial killer.
The subsequent three sequels bring back Ghostface and lead actor Neve Campbell until the series reset in 2022 after an 11 year hiatus, with Scream V, just titled Scream.
Check out the trailer for the upcoming Scream VI.
The reboot brought with it a new slew of talent including Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid whilst also featuring cameo roles for franchise originals Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and of course Campbell herself.
Not only did the franchise refresh give us new faces, they changed the tired tone and direction the films were heading into, bringing back the dark humour and satirical tones that made the original such a success.