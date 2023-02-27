A real serial killer and an off-screen relationship: 10 things you didn't know about Scream.

Speaking to Sean Evans on Hot Ones, the actress explained why she took the role of Casey Becker. "In the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was going to be slugging through at the end, but was going to creak by and make it. What I wanted to do is take that comfort zone away," she shared.

To kill off a high-profile actor like Barrymore in the first 15 minutes of the film was a pure stroke of brilliance that left the audience not knowing what to expect.

"You kind of always have this tension, but you kind of know that your hero is going to make it. And I thought, 'What if I die?', and then it'll be like all bets are off, anybody could get killed in this movie," Barrymore explained on her talk show.

5. Scream started originally as a one-act play.

Creator of Scream, Kevin Williamson, spoke to Comic Book about how after coming up with the concept, he began writing the story as a one-act play.

"The opening originally started out, I wrote the movie quickly, but what people don't know is that I wrote it as a one-act play. It was just a young character on the phone talking to us, but could it be a killer outside?"

That might explain why the opening scene is such a lengthy masterpiece, however after fleshing out more of the story, Williamson found himself with a feature length screenplay.

"For a long time, I didn't have a career. I didn't know anybody. And I thought, 'Well, maybe I can just shoot that as a short film.' But when I decided to expand upon it and make it a screenplay, I thought that was like, 'Oh, wow! This is going to turn into a movie. This is just how you do it.' And I really got serious about it."

6. The film’s name was inspired by a Michael Jackson song.

Before Scream was Scream, it was titled Scary Movie, but the Weinstein brothers intervened.