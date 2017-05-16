AFL couple Scott and Alex Pendlebury have welcomed a baby boy.

Collingwood captain, Scott Pendlebury and his wife, Alex have welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday morning.

Baby Jax, who was scheduled to arrive during his father’s match on Saturday against the GWS Giants, is the couple’s first child.

Talking to the Jock and Journo podcast before the match, Pendlebury addressed the speculation he would not take to the field with the Magpies for the match, which took place in Sydney away from the Melbourne-based couple’s home.

“I want to play, but if Alex rang me and she said ‘we are on here’ and I’m in Sydney – I would fly back,” Pendlebury said.

His wife, a nutritionist and model, spoke to the Herald Sun of their excitement in starting a family,