The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday November 2.

More than 4000 unvaccinated health workers suspended in QLD.

Queensland Health has suspended 4000 healthcare workers with full pay due to their refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said there were 7,000 people who were yet to be fully vaccinated but 3,000 were on long service or maternity leave.

While she is confident the 110,000 strong work force will cope with the loss, "there will be disruptions."

"I'm not sure what they're waiting for. I implore people to reconsider".



Queensland's already stretched health system is facing a new hurdle, with 4,000 frontline workers being stood down for failing to get vaccinated. #9Today pic.twitter.com/3lx8vRq1uI — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 1, 2021

Queensland’s current guidelines require anyone working in the state’s healthcare system to have received their first dose by September 30 and a second dose by late October.

77.8 per cent of the Queensland population has received one jab, with 64.1 per cent double vaccinated.

Scott Morrison rebuffs claim he lied to France about submarines.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has insisted he will not accept "sledging of Australia" over a torn-up $90 billion submarine deal with France.

French President Emmanuel Macron at the weekend accused Mr Morrison of lying to him about ditching the submarine contract in favour of US and UK nuclear-propulsion technology.

Mr Macron told Australian journalists on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome "I don't think, I know" when asked if he thought the Australian prime minister lied to him.

"I have a lot of respect and a lot of friendship for your people," Mr Macron said.

"I just say when we have respect, you have to be true and you have to behave in line and consistently with this value."