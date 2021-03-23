The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday March 24.

Morrison was forced to apologise, releasing his own statement Tuesday night that read, "In the course of today's media conference when responding to further questions I deeply regret my insensitive response to a question from a News Ltd journalist by making an anonymous reference to an incident at News Ltd that has been rejected by the company.

"I accept their account. I was wrong to raise it, the emotion of the moment is no excuse. I especially wish to apologise to the individual at the centre of the incident and others directly impacted.

"I had no right to raise this issue and especially without their permission."

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull told the ABC Mr Morrison's media conference was "too much about him."

"What it tells you is that ensuring that women are respected in the workplace is not a priority of the government - it was a priority of my government which was why the report was undertaken and written," he said, adding that it was wrong to claim the corporate sector had the same problems as the political sphere.

"It is not. I mean, the truth is, I had to change the ministerial code to say that ministers must not sleep with their staff," he said. "That has been out of order in the corporate world for decades and yet I had to change the rules because frankly far too many of my colleagues thought that it was not OK."

Morrison government fails to support debate on Sex Discrimination Act amendment.

Right now, MPs are not technically included in the Sex Discrimination Act of 1984.

That means it is currently not illegal for an MP to sexually harass someone in the workplace. It's not illegal for a judge either — or anyone that's a statutory appointed officer.

Independent MP Zali Steggall introduced Law Council drafted amendments to the Act on March 15, but on Tuesday the government failed to support an urgent debate on the Bill.