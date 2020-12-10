From Air Playground to the Planetarium – 8 reasons to go to Scienceworks this summer.

Summer’s here, school’s out and Melbourne is showing us what we’ve been missing all year. At the top of the list is Scienceworks, where curious minds are challenged, children can think with their hands and we all acquire a new appreciation for the world around us.

Special summer holiday programming means the sprawling science and technology museum has a range of never-before-seen programs that will have little thinkers immersed from the moment they enter the doors.

With interactive displays, live shows and workshops, Scienceworks is the best all-weather day out for wondrous little learners. Here’s my picks of the things you can’t miss at the Spotswood centre over the holidays.

The Rainbow Hunt

A treasure hunt following all the colours of the rainbow really does sound like the most fun we’ve had all year. Find the hidden clues around the Scienceworks Arena and take a journey through the rainbow, collect the colours, find the secret code and unlock the treasure.

The real treasure is tiring out active kids with a run around in the fresh air (can I get a high five parents?!). Suitable for ages 6 and up.

Melbourne Planetarium

Who kept the kids up after bedtime in the hopes of seeing a lunar eclipse or some of the planets in a row only to be beaten by cloud cover or children too tired to be fussed? Daily shows at the Planetarium give everyone the chance to look to the stars at all times of the day and in any weather.

With some shows suitable from 3 years, recline your seat and join Tycho to the Moon, Solar System Odyssey, Black Holes or the Moonbase ONE programs for an awe-inspiring look up to the sky – and maybe the chance to wish upon a star, too.

Note that seating in the Planetarium is strictly limited following social distancing guidelines.

Image Supplied. Photo from pre-coronavirus restrictions.

Maze and Labyrinth

Now I’m not instructing you to tell your kids to go and get lost, but at the giant grass maze on the Scienceworks Arena you will have a legitimate opportunity to say exactly that in the name of a good time. We’ll be exploring the twists and turns as we find our way out, trying to avoid all the dead ends. See what makes maze different from a labyrinth (I was TODAY years old when I realised they weren’t the same) and stroll through the grass labyrinth’s winding path – if you can find the exit.