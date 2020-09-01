"My hair was much healthier and glossier." 8 women review Schwarzkopf's new BIO-TECH range.

We've all offered up a little prayer that our dry, damaged hair will somehow repair itself, but sometimes you really just need to get science involved.

This is why we asked our Mamamia You Beauty Panel members to road test Schwarzkopf's new BIO-TECH premium haircare range, which includes shampoo, conditioner and treatments to address three different hair needs - Colour, Repair and Pro-Balance; as well as the Restore Oil, which is suitable for all hair types.

The Repair and Colour ranges feature four-in-one specialised treatments that can work as a pre-shampoo, as a conditioner for detangling hair, as a mask for intensive care or as a leave-in treatment.

From our panel's trial, 35 out of 40 women who took part said they would recommend the product to others. Here are the results of their road tests.

Name: Christine

Product: Schwarzkopf BIO-TECH Repair shampoo and conditioner

The test: "I loved the packaging of the bottles. The shampoo foamed up lovely and was easy to wash my hair with. The scent was appealing and not overpowering. The products were just like using my normal shampoo and conditioner - except the results were amazing. My hair was so much healthier and glossier after using the shampoo and conditioner. I was very impressed and not expecting these results. I didn't think they would make a noticeable difference to the quality of my hair but they did."

Tried and tested tip: "[I'd recommend it for] people with damaged dry hair looking for a range that is affordable and will actually provide quick results."

