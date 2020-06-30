5 Aussie family road trips that will help communities who need us most.

Australia has gone through a lot over the first half of 2020, from bushfires to drought to a global pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, many of us had to cancel our upcoming international and local travel plans. But now, as restrictions ease across the country, domestic travel within Australia is opening back up and we’re hungry to explore again after months of hibernation.

It’s very good news for regional and rural towns that need our tourism dollars to get back on their feet, especially with the winter school holidays coming up.

For those of us who don’t live in these areas, there is one tangible thing we can do – and it’s as easy as just holidaying here this year. That’s why Mamamia is supporting the #RoadTripPledge.

It’s a commitment to explore locally, launched by Stayz in partnership with Tourism Australia.

Watch: Zoe Marshall, Adam Liaw and other Australian celebrities take the#RoadTripPledge (post continues after video):



Video by Stayz

The #RoadTripPledge is as follows: “As a reminder of the incredible power of regeneration. I stand with regional Australians towns. I vow to explore impacted places by road.

To spend generously in towns of all sizes. To always ask locals “Are you OK?”. To value moments of connection with the people I love. And find a renewed sense of adventure together.

Even when the headlines have stopped and the social media has ceased. We will not forget the reason why we made our #RoadTripPledge.”

Once you take the #RoadTripPledge, spend $1000 or more on your regional Stayz booking and you can claim a $100 Visa Card. This offer is only for the first 1000 eligible bookings and ends on August 11 (unless gift cards run out sooner, of course).* It’s a great way to help provide crucial post-coronavirus tourism dollars to areas that need your tourism most.

Keen to take the #RoadTripPledge? Here are five unmissable Australian towns to take your family to, and where you might want to stay.

Batemans Bay, New South Wales