"I think my child's school is trying to break me."

I can picture it perfectly. The office ladies at my children’s school laughing over their latest mischief which amuses them and drives parents insane. It’s either that they are deliberately messing with me, they are evil, or they are completely incompetent.

I can’t decide which one is worse.

It was a bright and sunny day. The birds were singing and I was having one of those days when I felt totally up myself over the stellar job I was doing as a mother. I had packed the kids school bags the night before, half packed their lunches and even figured out what to make for breakfast.

#smug

I woke up early the next day and woke them up, not letting their complaining and grumbling get to me as I did my best to get them to use the toilet, brush their teeth and get dressed. I sounded a bit like a deranged cheerleader and I felt like one too. Whatever it takes, right?

My little darlings were dressed and feeding as I finished up a few tasks. I was drinking coffee with one hand, ironing with the other, feeding the cat with one leg and putting my mobile phone on charge with my other foot, when 'it' happened.

"Mum, my friend just texted me. We need to be in sports uniform today for cricket clinic."

Fuck me.

I immediately started hyperventilating. We were meant to be leaving for school in three freaking minutes and I had to go to work that day. Had I missed an email? A text message? A phone call? A bloody notice in the bloody newsletter?