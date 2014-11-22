Saturday's news in under 5 minutes.

Police count the cost of their botched investigation into Schapelle Corby’s post-prison interview.

Federal Police have confirmed their raids on Channel 7 offices in February, which included 30 armed officers, was a ‘mishap’ that cost taxpayers approximately $1.185 million.

The officers spent 12 hours searching for documents indicating whether Schapelle or her family were paid for their exclusive interview with ‘Sunday Night’ – despite confirmation from Seven that no payment was made.

It was later determined that the raids were unnecessary and an apology was issued for “unnecessary reputational damage” to Seven West.

A civil claim was settled with Seven West Media for $400,000, costing the Australian Federal Police $40,000 in internal legal costs. Another $60,000 was spent on internal lawyers, $175,000 for junior and senior legal counsels, $425,000 in legal costs to Seven West and $85,000 in legal costs to Mercedes Corby.

Andrew Colvin, Federal Police Commissioner, has said a different government department paid for external lawyers, so the total revenue spent on this ‘mishap’ is likely to well exceed $1.185 million.



Australians’ grocery budget is going up in smoke.

Fairfax Media has today published data which shows that the fastest growing sales in the grocery industry are coming from tobacco and junk food. Australians are spending $17 billion on these products, compared to an estimated $28 billion on raw meat, fresh fruit and vegetables.

The entire Australian grocery market made approximately $85 billion in the last 12 months. Tobacco and related products comprised $8.9 billion of the major supermarkets’ revenue during that time, IRI-Aztec data revealed.

Chips, ice-cream, coffee and soft drinks were also included in the top 10 fasts growing-grocery categories.



Jetstar changes their carry-on limits – and customers aren’t happy.

Jetstar customers are unhappy about an announcement by the budget airline that passengers can only have a carry-on baggage weighing 7 kilograms, three lighter than the previous 10 kilogram limit.

“Cabin baggage officers” have been assigned to ensure the weight restrictions are adhered to, and those trying to carry on more than the allocated limit will be charged a $50 fee on domestic flights and $160 on international flights.