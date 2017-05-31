Four days on from returning to Australia, Schapelle Corby has mustered a ‘hello’ on live radio.

Speaking to Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O from their hideout on Wednesday morning, Mercedes Corby, who spoke at length with the radio hosts, confirmed, “Schapelle’s here with me,” before Sandilands asked for “proof of life.”

After some coercing from her sister, 39-year-old Schapelle came to the phone and simply said, "hello," before handing the interview back to Mercedes.

"She's shy," Mercedes explained.

During the 10-minute-long interview, Mercedes confirmed that the family are "very happy" to have Schapelle back and said her sister is doing really well.

"We're just letting her relax, she can figure it out as time goes by," Mercedes said, adding that Schapelle still needs "time to relax; find herself."