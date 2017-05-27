Schapelle Corby says goodbye to Bali in her very first Instagram post.

As Schapelle Corby prepares to make her journey home to Australia after nearly 13 years, the convicted drug smuggler appears to have launched an Instagram account.

The 39-year-old today shared her first photograph to the profile – a snap of her beloved dogs.

“Going to miss these two,” she wrote. “My puppies #Luna&May”.

It’s the first public statement Corby has made about her personal life since her release from prison on parole three years ago.

Preparations are currently being made for the Gold Coast woman's deportation this evening, with Balinese authorities today conducting an elaborate practise run of the journey from her Kuta home to the Ngurah Rai international airport where her nightmare began back in October 2004.