"She was hiding her face." Passengers describe Schapelle Corby's long-awaited flight home.

It’s been a tumultuous 24 hours for 39-year-old Schapelle Corby, who is now a free woman after serving over 12 years in Bali for smuggling more than 4kg of marijuana in a boogie board bag in 2004.

She is yet to speak to the press, but passengers on her flight home have described her long-awaited journey from Bali to Brisbane.

“She was ready to leave. She was hiding her face and looked very nervous,” one passenger told ABC.

Corby was originally booked onto a Virgin flight, before changing to a Malindo Air flight at the last minute. “She was snuck on last up the front. We didn’t get to see anything about her. They warned us not to use our phones or do videos,” said one passenger.

Another person said, “We were told they blocked every business class seat in Virgin as well, which delayed their flight. Friends of mine were really annoyed, because they were delayed as well. They kept paging her over the speakers for her on that flight, and she was never on that flight”.