The busy woman’s guide to getting ready in less than 30 mins.

When it comes to running late, for the majority of my life, I’ve been a repeat offender. Whether it be university, catching up with friends or even work, I became known as the ‘late and flakey’ person amongst my family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances which isn’t a great title to hold.

At one point, my lateness was so rampant that my friends devised a trick. When they would text me to ask how far off I was, they would add an hour to any meeting time I gave them. That way they wouldn’t be forced to wait around for me. They had officially cottoned onto my ways.

I knew it was time to tighten up my getting ready routine so I could transition from ‘late and flakey’ person to ‘on-time and reliable’ person. After all, every one of us leads incredibly busy lives so I discovered that a short cut here and there can make the world of difference.

When it comes to getting ready on the fly, every minute matters. Here are some of the tips and tricks I’ve learned when it comes to getting out the door fast:

1. Pre-preparation is everything.

I’ve discovered the more you can do the night before, the better it will be for you the next day, especially when it comes to preparing food. Packing your lunch the night before can shave an easy 10 to 15 minutes from your routine the following day.

If you want to go all the way and fully commit to being organised, pre-prep all your lunches on a Sunday night for the week ahead. Bag them up individually and store them in the fridge. You can throw them in your bag as you’re running out the door.

Not only are you saving time, you’re saving cash if you frequently buy your lunch out. You can also see exactly what’s going into the food you’re making so it’s likely to be more nutritious. It’s a triple win.

2. Don’t make breakfast too intricate or eat on the go.

Who has time for bacon and eggs in the morning unless it’s a lazy Sunday? The correct answer is no one. My go-to breakfast is usually cereal because it’s quick and easy. In the colder months (ie. now), I’ll make myself a bowl of porridge with honey. It only takes a couple of minutes and you can eat it f-a-s-t.

Another great option is having your breakfast on the go by making a smoothie. Throw all of your favourite ingredients in the blender, and voila! A yummy breakfast that you can sip while you walk or drive is in the palm of your hands. Too simple.