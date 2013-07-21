A Saudi Arabian woman dared to drive. This is what happened next.

Imagine living in a country where your liberty was wholly determined by your gender.

Not in a world where your gender might result in you earning a little bit less, or living a little bit longer (which is not to say that the earning a little bit less thing is not OUTRAGEOUS). But a world where there are actual, enforceable, laws in place that say that you can’t do certain things because of your pesky XX chromosomes.

That was the exact situation facing Saudi woman, Manal al-Sharif. Manal was living in the last country in the world where women weren’t allowed to drive. Although the rule wasn’t a law made by parliament, it was a custom enshrined in religious fatwas that were rigorously enforced by authorities.

In this TED Talk, Manal speaks about her experience of fighting for a woman’s right to bear car keys. It is fascinating, confronting and inspiring: