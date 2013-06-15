Saturday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. A do-it-yourself test for cervical cancer has been developed, which would allow women to carry out the test at home. News Ltd report that researchers from the University of London think the test could be more effective than pap smears. The test is not yet available to the public.

2. According to News Ltd, radio presenter Howard Sattler, who was sacked after questioning the sexuality of Prime Minister Gillard’s partner Tim Mathieson in an interview this week, plans to take legal action over his firing because he had six month left on his contract with Radio 6PR.

3. Fairfax has revealed that the email chain from members of the Australian Defence Force denigrating women included naked photos, the names, and contact details of the women who were being discussed – allegedly so that others privy to the email thread might also be able to “have sex with them”.

4. Gun control advocates in America have noted that more US civilians have died by shooting over the last six months (5109), than US soldiers have died in Iraq (4409), reports Fairfax.

5. A 33-year-old East Timorese woman has been arrested in Indonesia, after kidnapping a two-year-old French boy from his hotel room in Bali, while his father was asleep.

6. Julian Assange is currently living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, and has revealed that he is developing a song with the politically-minded Puerto Rican band, Calle 13. Assange recently told reporters, “We are making an interesting song about the new politics as a result of internet and media distortion.”

