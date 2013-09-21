Saturday's news in 2 minutes.

1. Two Australians are among 28 Greenpeace activists detained in Russia after their campaign ship was boarded by armed Russian military personnel. The incident occurred when their ship, ‘Arctic Sunrise’, was in international waters. The group had been protesting against oil exploration in the Arctic.
2. There are concerns today for asylum seeker welfare after revelations that there is no current method of tracking deaths in immigration custody. According to Monash University’s Border Crossing Observatory, by failing to report deaths in immigration detention as a part of the Australian Institute of Criminology’s national deaths-in-custody statistics, systemic problems with the treatment of refugees and asylum seekers in detention are more easily overlooked.