'Have I finally found a fancy vibrator for penises?' Mamamia reviews the Satisyfer Man Wand. 

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real humans to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.
This week Yahn (he/him), a 24-year-old living in Sydney reviews the Satisfyer Man Wand.
What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it.)
I'm not someone who ever really reaches for a sex toy, so I was curious when I first saw it.
I had no idea how it would work because it's quite a big device with a stiff and sturdy handle. The unique shape made me confused about how I would use it but after reading the instruction manual, I realised I'd need to hold it upside down.
Essentially, it's a vibrator for the penis!