'Have I finally found a fancy vibrator for penises?' Mamamia reviews the Satisyfer Man Wand. 

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The price for the Satisfyer Man Wand is $119.95 and to be honest, I don't think the price is too expensive. However, I still don't believe it is worth the cost. My friends and I guessed it was around $80-90, so I was surprised when I saw the actual cost.

When you have a toy like the Satisfyer Man Wand, it looks really intimidating... Because of this, many people from my social circle had never tried it out for themselves or heard of it.

It's definitely a fun toy to play around with – so it's worth trying out if you would like to spice up your sex life or solo masturbation experience.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

Using the Satisfyer Man Wand was a little anti-climactic.

It's a really clunky toy that needs a lot of maneuvering to get right. Initially, I thought the actual vibrating end of the toy needed to rest on the tip of the penis but it technically should rest at the base and can be used in an up-and-down motion to get the fullest experience.

I had really high hopes for this toy, because it was exciting to think a toy like this could give me a new experience in the bedroom. But unfortunately, it was just a little lacklustre and complicated. I didn't have the patience to figure it out – which makes me think sex toys shouldn't be that hard.

Image: Supplied.