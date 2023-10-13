It's time for SAS Australia to rethink some of its most dangerous redemption arcs.

In the past couple of years, a new path to redemption for down-on-their-luck, 'problematic' or, in some cases, criminal celebrities has emerged. All they need to do is throw on some khaki, live through a couple of weeks of pain and let a man named Ant scream in their face.

Then they're good to go.

Season four of SAS Australia has recently gotten underway on Channel Seven. For those unfamiliar, the series puts a group of celebs through quasi-military training during a gruelling two-week period.

This year's celebrity recruits range from Thai Cave rescue hero Craig Challen and swimmer Stephanie Rice to convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury and actor Craig McLachlan.

The casting of the latter two is very much in line with previous seasons, because celebrities with controversial stories always need to be in the mix.

In season one, there was Schapelle Corby. Everyone knows that particular tale. It also featured Arabella Del Busso, an alleged con woman who was reported to have allegedly faked three pregnancies during a relationship with an NRL player and Shayna Jack, who at the time was fighting doping allegations and suspended from swimming. Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins ended up passing the course, and although his redemption involved something far more low stakes than the rest — we didn't like him because he didn't pick a winner during The Bachelor, remember? — the show still positioned him as a man up against it.

It worked a treat. We ate it up, and the show was a major success.

When it returned for season two, it was much of a muchness. This time, the controversial figures included Bra Boy Koby Abberton and former NRL player Sam Burgess. Burgess was the only one to complete the course that time around, rounding out a heroic redemption arc months after a series of high-profile troubles involving his former father-in-law and ex-wife.

What really works in these contestants' favour is that SAS Australia is HARD. The recruits are put through some truly absurd and terrifying situations, like being buried alive or lit on fire. They face fears head-on, live with angry mostly British men constantly yelling at them, share footage of their deeply painful cuts, bruises and more serious injuries, and spend the entirety of the series drenched in sweat, mud or both.

It's a lot of pain and suffering to go through in order to switch up public opinion, which is probably a huge part of why it works.

But it's also very difficult not to get swept up in the redemption arcs when, alongside the blood, sweat and tears, they are being beamed into our living rooms unchallenged and with little scrutiny.

The series is giving people a soapbox. The SAS instructors know some basic facts but not necessarily all the context and details of why someone is on the show, and even when they ask questions, they're not therapists or journalists in the pursuit of truth or justice. Their job is to be a little intimidating and hopefully get some tears for the TV show.

For example, Burgess' time on the series was very well done from an entertainment perspective. As he made it through teary interrogations and admitted to being a pretty lousy husband at times, he came across incredibly well. He was kind and supportive of his fellow recruits, physically impressive on the course and was a deserved winner at the end.

As a viewer, it was hard not to get sucked in by the redemption of a sporting bad boy.

But when the series ended, and context from the wider world seeped in, including an interview with Phoebe Burgess that detailed broader cultural issues within rugby league, the flattening of the story became obvious. Burgess can be all of the things we saw him to be on the series, but it isn't a complete tale without the other side.

Season three was more of the same, with convicted drug dealer Richard Buttrose and AFL commentator Wayne Carey, who has a history of assault and domestic violence allegations, emerging as the most controversial recruits.

A reality TV show is probably not the best place for a deep dive into years-long court cases or multiple serious allegations. But as that is the case, maybe we should also stop watching people whose personas are complicated enough to warrant such a deep dive, in order to fully understand why they are controversial in the first place.

Especially if the TV show's success hinges on them speaking about moments that involve somebody else.

Last year, Wayne Carey's ex-partner — who alleged that he smashed a wine glass in her face during a 2007 argument — told media she didn't want that "dark period" of her life to be discussed on reality TV.

"The incident was so long ago now and it was a dark period of our relationship, but I can say with certainty the glass of wine was intentionally thrown into my face and smashed my mouth pretty bad. [It is] definitely something I well and truly want to leave behind me," Kate Neilson told the Herald Sun, in the same week in which Carey told the show's Directing Staff (DS) during an interrogation on the series that he was actually just *throwing* wine in her face.

In response, the show's DS told him he was a "work in progress".

On a similar note, the uncomfortable nature of watching Craig McLachlan recount his version of events following allegations of indecent and common assault in the opening episode of season four has already sparked a conversation about how appropriate it is to have these conversations on reality TV.

McLachlan was ultimately cleared of the charges made by multiple women who starred with him in the stage production of Rocky Horror Show. A Melbourne magistrate acquitted him, noting that his accusers were brave and honest, but the evidence was not enough to prove the incidents amounted to assault.

Christie Whelan Browne, one of his accusers, tweeted her frustration when his casting was announced back in March.

"How do we feel about someone who was charged on multiple sexual assault charges being put back on TV and being referred to simply as a 'controversial figure,'" she tweeted. "I am so f**king sick of this sh*t."

As a fan of the series, the highlights of SAS Australia have been the celebrities like Jana Pittman, whose appearance discussed moments where she was not beloved by Australia's media but who also opened up discussions about taboos, such as weakened pelvic floor muscles in postpartum women.

I also remember being struck by Shayna Jack's anger and frustration at her doping allegations, because it felt far from an advisable PR strategy for people — especially women — who are publicly disgraced. And I really liked watching former athletes, like Mark Philippoussis, Kerri Pottharst and James Magnussen tap back into their competitive spirit.

I don't think the redemption arc route is inherently wrong, either. Pittman arguably had one, as did recruits like Geoff Heugill and Cummins. The difference is that giving them a platform to speak their truth didn't cast a shadow over anyone else. It didn't expose others who aren't afforded the same prime time platform to unwanted attention or open them back up to harassment.

Everyone loves a tale of redemption, but shows that hinge their success on them should not be a 'one size fits all'.

Because not all redemptions are equal.

Feature image: Channel Seven.