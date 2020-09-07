Two infamous Australian women will soon appear on reality TV. Are they really "celebrities"?

Two women's names have been regularly featured on news sites across the country over the past 12 months.

One is Schapelle Corby. The other is Arabella Del Busso.

Corby is no stranger to the Australian news cycle. The now 43-year-old first made headlines in October 2004, when she was caught carrying 4.2kg of cannabis at Denpasar’s Ngurah Rai Airport, after flying from Brisbane to Bali with her brother and two friends.

From that moment she became one of the most talked about women in Australia. The media loved her. She was young and attractive, and that combined with her outlandish family and courtroom outbursts, made her perfect fodder for front page spreads, opinion columns and current affair show exposes.

At the time of her arrest, then 27-year-old Corby denied putting the cannabis, wrapped in a double plastic vacuum-sealed bag, in her unlocked bodyboard bag. She also claimed that she had no knowledge of the drugs until the bag was opened by customs officials. She has always maintained her innocence.

Her first trial began in January 2005. Although the defence claimed the drugs had been planted in Corby’s luggage by a criminal syndicate of baggage handlers, the panel of judges presiding over the case soon determined the evidence simply didn’t stack up and in May 2005, Corby was sentenced to 20 years in Bali's notorious Kerobokan Prison.

The verdict was broadcast live across Australia and was viewed by millions of ordinary Australians. Corby's face was splashed on the front page of every major newspaper. The paparazzi hounded her family. She became the butt of the joke for standup comedians and TV show panellists alike.

During her time in prison, Corby remained a subject of much fascination in Australia. The media constantly updated the public on Corby's latest scandal, and her family appeared on current affairs shows and screamed at paparazzi in the street.