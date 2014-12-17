beauty

We really, really love Sarah Wilson's new hair.

Image: Instagram

If there’s anything we’ve learned about hair in 2014, it’s that haircuts ending in -ob (bobs, lobs, wobs) and colour processes ending in -lights (highlights, lowlights, babylights) are a big deal.

This isn’t just a Hollywood trend, either – a number of local celebrities and media personalities are loving a bit of lighter, shorter hair action, including author and blogger Sarah Wilson.

The latest celebrity must-have haircut is called ‘The Wob.’

Wilson, who you may know best as the author of I Quit Sugar, has worn long, dark hair throughout most of her media career. For most of this year, it's been short and bouncy with blonde highlights - and it looks gorgeous.

Sarah shared what seems to be a fresh-from-the-salon photo on Instagram earlier this afternoon, writing, "Yeah, got out of bed looking like this. And those whimsical blonde highlights weren't created by @ardinosalon to cover grey sproutings."

Check out Sarah's hair, and the other celebrity styles we're loving right now:

Who has great hair right now?
Sarah Wilson
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
2014-12-17_9-05-31
#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet
Freida Pinto
Katy Perry
Kate Middleton
Gwen Stefani
Sam Hair
Jessica Rowe is back to blonde
Margot Robbie
Emma Lung
Alexa Chung
Myf Warhurst
Rashida Jones
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.
Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???