We really, really love Sarah Wilson's new hair.

If there’s anything we’ve learned about hair in 2014, it’s that haircuts ending in -ob (bobs, lobs, wobs) and colour processes ending in -lights (highlights, lowlights, babylights) are a big deal.

This isn’t just a Hollywood trend, either – a number of local celebrities and media personalities are loving a bit of lighter, shorter hair action, including author and blogger Sarah Wilson.

The latest celebrity must-have haircut is called ‘The Wob.’

Wilson, who you may know best as the author of I Quit Sugar, has worn long, dark hair throughout most of her media career. For most of this year, it's been short and bouncy with blonde highlights - and it looks gorgeous.

Sarah shared what seems to be a fresh-from-the-salon photo on Instagram earlier this afternoon, writing, "Yeah, got out of bed looking like this. And those whimsical blonde highlights weren't created by @ardinosalon to cover grey sproutings."

Check out Sarah's hair, and the other celebrity styles we're loving right now:

Who has great hair right now?

Sarah Wilson

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet

Freida Pinto

Katy Perry

Kate Middleton

Gwen Stefani

Sam Hair

Jessica Rowe is back to blonde

Margot Robbie

Emma Lung

Alexa Chung

Myf Warhurst

Rashida Jones

Kate Upton

Jessica Alba Jessica Alba

Sarah Hyland

Julianne Hough

Lauren Conrad. Lauren Conrad's bob.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna. Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Zoe Foster Blake.

Hilary Swank.

Tammin Sursok.

Nicole Kidman.

Ellen Page.

Cara Delevingne.

Margot Robbie.

Lauren Conrad.

Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Lily Collins

Kim Kardashian.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

Beyonce

Britney Spears

Elle Fanning.

Julianne Hough.

Kaley Cuoco.

Alanis Morissette

Selena Gomez

Rita Ora.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Megan Fox.

Allison Williams.

Zosia Mamet.

Kim Kardashian

Kristen Chenoweth

Dianna Agron.

Lena Dunham.

Emma Stone.

Evangeline Lilly.

Leila McKinnon

January Jones

Rita Ora

Claudia Karvan

Sarah Harris

Julia Roberts

Kate Mara.

Rita Ora

Lena Dunham

Kelly Osbourne

Elle Fanning

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner

Alexa Chung.

Mandy Moore.

Mandy Moore

Tara Moss.

Tori Spelling

Megan Washington

Whitney Port

Jessica Rowe

Lucy Durack.

Kylie Gillies

Emma Roberts.

Jennifer Aniston

Emma Stone

Rumer Willis

Rita Ora

Kristen Stewart

Lara Bingle

Lily Cole

Mindy Kaling

Melissa McCarthy

Bar Refaeli

Iggy Azalea

Kaley Cuoco

Anna Kendrick

Nicky Minaj

Lady Gaga.

Anna Paquin.