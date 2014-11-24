OPINION: Sarah Wilson says she knows why women get sick. And she's wrong.

BY AMY STOCKWELL

Sarah Wilson has written a story today about why women get sick.

As a health coach and media personality, she says she knows why women experience chronic illness.

It’s not genetics. It’s not risk factors like smoking or obesity. It’s not your environment. It’s not even sugar.

It’s because you hate yourself.

In a piece on news.com.au today, Wilson sings the praises of a Hollywood “healer to the stars”, Dr Habib Sadeghi who says that self-loathing is what is making women sick.

Wilson quotes extensively from a TED Talk by Dr Sadhegi, saying “Illness is what happens when women, the nurturers of humanity, forget how to nurture themselves. (“Word!” says, Wilson).

Self-loathing and anxiety are apparently at the root of a particular form of chronic illness, auto-immune disease (suffered by Wilson herself). “Self-hatred causes auto-immune disease, which, boiled down, is the body attacking itself.”

And how do you cure yourself of illness, anxiety and self-loathing?

“With self-love”, she says.

“You can do all the tests, elimination diets and treatments you like, but, boil it all down, there’s always a sneaking feeling that it’s more than the gluten or the toxin or the hereditary predisposition. Right?”

No, Sarah Wilson: Not right. Wrong.

Women don’t get sick because they hate themselves. It’s tantamount to saying that disease is all in our heads.Telling women that it’s their own fault that they are sick is mean and foolish.

Illness can be random. It can be genetic. It can be caused by a complicated mix of factors including lifestyle, environment, genetics, infection and chance.

But, disease doesn’t care if you are the most self-loving, self-caring person on the planet. It can strike you down at any time for no reason at all.

As for the suggestion that “self-hatred causes auto-immune disease”, is Wilson truly saying that the category of disorders including Type 1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis and lupus is actually caused by women hating themselves?