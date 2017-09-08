Why Sarah Jessica Parker is sending her twin girls to separate schools.

This week, Sarah Jessica Parker’s twin girls, Tabitha and Marion, started grade three.

Parker shared two Instagram photos of her eight-year-old daughters walking each other to school, the first on Wednesday morning, and the second on Thursday morning.

A number of her followers, who have the investigative skills of goddamn seasoned detectives, collectively asked, “Why different schools? Did I miss something?”

Surely if Parker’s twins attended different elementary schools, destingirl57 would have been immediately and directly notified.

Surely.

But alas, it was a decision that was made without a press release. Parker replied to one commenter, “that’s what they chose!”

A number of mums with twins weighed in, discussing the pros and cons of separating twins, with one adding, "My twins asked to be separate too!"

When it comes to the research on schooling twins, experts are undecided as to whether or not it's beneficial. One study concludes, "The outcome is most successful when both the school and the parents are on the same wavelength and the parents' wishes are respected. After all, you know your children's needs best."

It is not at all uncommon for parents to decide to separate their twins, even by requesting they enter different classes.

I've been a twin for precisely my entire life, and although we were together for kindergarten, our parents decided it was best to place us in different classes in Grade One.

We were extremely shy and interdependent, and had never spent more than a few hours apart.

So, at six, mum and dad thought it was time for us to develop some autonomy, and pursue our own interests. For the rest of primary school, we had different teachers.

