Sarah Jessica Parker has designed a pair of sneakers. But they're not sneakers. At all.

Though she’s best known for gracing our screens as columnist Carrie Bradshaw, there’s one other major descriptor associated with actress Sarah Jessica Parker, and that’s style queen. And it’s because of said status that her latest collaboration has got us so very, very confused.

Announcing her latest collection of shoes under her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand, the 52-year-old posted a number of shots and videos to Instagram over the weekend showing off the Meteor Linen T-Strap Flats.

A post shared by SJP Collection (@sjpcollection) on May 24, 2017 at 6:42am PDT



“She’s here!!! Our very first #SJPCollection sneaker, Meteor,” Parker wrote in one Instagram post. “Exceeding my expectations she is cozy, smart, day and evening friendly and sparkles like the night sky.”

The only problem? They’re not sneakers.

Sure, they’re flat and they look comfortable enough to run errands in and maybe even wear around all day, but sneakers? Nope, nope, nope. They are not gym friendly. Or running friendly. Or activewear-at-brunch friendly, either, for that matter.

Retailing for AU $340, they are perfect for dressing up a pair of jeans or spicing up a summer dress, but undertaking any kind of exercise would be a real OH&S breach.

Sarah jessica Parker's fashion through the ages.