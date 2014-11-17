Modern Family's Sarah Hyland just dyed her hair blonde.

Image via Getty

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland has gone all the way. No, not like that – the natural brunette has finally taken the ultimate hair plunge with long, blonde extensions.

The 23-year-old has been letting her inner-blonde peek through for a while now, with blonde highlights and an ombré style. However Sarah has posted a photo on Instagram showing off her new fully blonde hair, with the caption, “They say blondes have more fun. Let’s see how this goes ;)”

Sarah took over hair salon Nine Zero One’s Instagram page during her visit, taking photos during the process. We watched in suspense as Sarah’s hair went from a short ombré to a long, luscious blonde style.

Sarah's hair transformation

Before shot

Dyed blonde

Extensions

Final look

Blondes have more fun

Colour Change: from brunette to pink ombre.

When going from brunette to blonde, you need to go to a hairdresser you can trust. Sarah made the right choice – we’re blown away with the Hollywood salon she visited to achieve this look.

Nine Zero One is a salon in the heart of West Hollywood, with celebrity clients such as Selena Gomez, Britney Spears and Jessica Simpson. This flashy joint has valet parking, a client lounge with iPads and HD TVs, complimentary champagne and reclining shampoo and styling chairs. Doesn’t get any better than that.

Lauren Conrad just cut her hair for the third time in 3 weeks.

Want to make the journey from brown hair to blonde? To get the best results, it's important that you do this process in steps. Going from brunette to platinum in one sitting will damage your hair, especially if you're using bleach. Like Sarah, the best way to do this is with blonde highlights or an ombré style. Every few weeks, get more foils until you're ready for the real deal.

Do you think Sarah pulls off the blonde look?

Check out these other celebs who have gone from brunette to blonde:

Celebrities who have made the transformation

Miley Cyrus

Beyonce

Anne Hathaway

Katy Perry

Kristen Stewart

Love this story ? Follow us on Facebook