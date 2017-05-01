Sarah Harris has swiftly shut down rumours she 'snubbed' Georgia Love.

Ohhhhh the cruelty of it all. The insult. The deep, deep burn that is someone not immediately seeing you waving to them when surrounded by thousands of other people.

Disinterested in seeing any more shoddy reports on the matter, Harris took to Instagram and shared a photo of The Daily Mail’s headline (Awkward! Bachelorette Georgia Love SNUBBED at the Logies by Studio 10 colleagues…with only Sarah Harris offering a ‘hello’) and the message, “FAKE NEWS.”

“They left out the part where I also tried to push her down the stairs in a jealous rage…. Ain’t that right @georgiealove and @leeroyelliott?”

The mum-of-one then added the hashtag, #wheredotheygetthisstuff?

Sadly, it’s not the first time Harris has been forced to call out “fake news”.

Last month, WHO Magazine ran a story congratulating Harris on the pregnancy of her second child with a headline that read, “Sarah Harris’ exciting baby announcement. Congratulations to the Studio 10 host!”

The only problem was, that Harris was not actually pregnant.

Following the story, Harris wrote on Instagram, “Err, really Who magazine? Have you been speaking to my uterus? That’s news to me.”