Sarah Harris has shared the first pictures of her brand-new son.

Little Paul William Ward was born at 11:30am on Wednesday weighing 4.23kg and measuring 54cm in length.

Hello from the baby love bubble! Huge love and thanks to everyone who has sent well wishes to our little (big!) dude, Pauly. We’ve basically spent the last 48 hours staring at him. We’re so in love! A photo posted by Sarah Harris ???? (@whatsarahsnapped) on Dec 17, 2015 at 3:48pm PST

Harris announced the birth in a statement to Channel 10, saying, “Bubs is a bruiser, but perfect. We’re in love!”

This little guy is being extremely coy. He knows how to leave the people wanting more.

Harris and her husband told Channel 10 they’re looking forward to spending their first Christmas with their new son.