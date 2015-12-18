entertainment

Sarah Harris shares first pictures of her new baby boy.

Sarah Harris has shared the first pictures of her brand-new son.

Little Paul William Ward was born at 11:30am on Wednesday weighing 4.23kg and measuring 54cm in length.

Harris announced the birth in a statement to Channel 10, saying, “Bubs is a bruiser, but perfect. We’re in love!”

This little guy is being extremely coy. He knows how to leave the people wanting more.

Harris and her husband told Channel 10 they’re looking forward to spending their first Christmas with their new son.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???