Sarah Harris has shared the first pictures of her brand-new son.
Little Paul William Ward was born at 11:30am on Wednesday weighing 4.23kg and measuring 54cm in length.
Harris announced the birth in a statement to Channel 10, saying, “Bubs is a bruiser, but perfect. We’re in love!”
He’s a shy one, what an absolute cherub @SarahHarris‘ bub Paul is! #Studio10 pic.twitter.com/TwQR8c8whf — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) December 17, 2015
This little guy is being extremely coy. He knows how to leave the people wanting more.
Harris and her husband told Channel 10 they’re looking forward to spending their first Christmas with their new son.