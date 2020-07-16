"Everything seemed to be so uncertain." Big Brother's Sarah on growing up in public housing.

Last year, Sarah McDougal lost her father at 18 years old. Now, she's competing on Big Brother Australia, hoping to pay off the debt her family incurred from her father's funeral.

Sarah, the youngest contestant on the Channel Seven reality series, has secured her spot in the top five.

But entering the house was a more difficult consideration than many viewers would realise.

Sarah with her father. Image: Supplied.

"Last time I spent time away from my family, I travelled to Indonesia and we had a close death in the family - my father," the now 19-year-old tells Mamamia. "So leaving for the Big Brother house was a big jump for me because I was scared of what would happen if I left my family again.

"I'm still grieving... I thought to myself, 'Am I really selfish? Did I just pack up my bags and leave my family when they need me the most?'"

She had conversations with her family, as well as psychologists, and ultimately decided to give it a go.

Sarah is the second youngest of five siblings. Together, they grew up in public housing in south-east Melbourne, with their family classified as living under the poverty line.

Sarah is one of five siblings. Image: Supplied.