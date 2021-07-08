In 2008, Sarah Andrews lost everything. Now she owns Australia's most sought-after Airbnb.

Sarah Andrews was never built for the typical 9-5 job.

After spending a few years working in her chosen field of spatial sciences in her early 20s, Sarah quit her job and went travelling overseas. While travel helped Sarah reevaluate what she wanted in life, she yearned for more peace and isolation.

"I decided the only thing to do was buy a boat, learn how to sail it and live on the ocean," she told Georgia Love on the Lady Startup Stories podcast.

Watch: Samantha Langmore's Lady Startup story. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Sarah had never sailed a boat in her life. After learning the ropes, she set sail for two years, until her adventure came to an abrupt stop.

In 2008, while sailing across the Pacific Ocean, Sarah encountered some issues with her boat and hit something unexpectedly. After spending five hours trying to save both herself and the boat, the Mexican Navy rescued Sarah and left the boat behind.

Having lost everything, Sarah spent the next few months living in a Mexican village, without a passport or visa. It was there she figured out what her next steps would be.

"I'd had these two experiences: being an adult and working in an office in the job you'd work so hard to get and being a vagabond on the boat, drinking beers in the sun and not really having any plan," she said.

"It kind of made me realised option B was the better out of the two."

Listen to the full interview with Sarah Andrews on Lady Startup Stories here.

Upon returning to Australia, Sarah studied design and started her own graphic design studio. While it started as her creative outlet, it soon became the same office job she hoped to leave behind.