'I had a miscarriage on live TV as my husband watched from home.'

A television presenter in the US has spoken about the heartache she faced while trying to fall pregnant, once having a miscarriage on set with her husband watching from a different state.

Now, 39-year-old Sara Walsh and her husband Matt Buschmann are the proud parents of twins, Hutton and Brees, who were born prematurely in February.

Parenthood was never a certainty.

“Finding a good egg didn’t come easy for me, and I suspect there are many people out there facing the same struggle,” Walsh posted to Instagram, alongside an image of herself and her babies both wearing ‘good egg’ onesies that were a gift from their grandmother.

“The road down a dark path began while hosting Sportscenter on the road from Alabama. I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn’t return the same way,” Walsh continued.

“I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage. On television. My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks.”

This was only the beginning. Walsh struggled though two more miscarriages and kept the entire ordeal private from her colleagues.

