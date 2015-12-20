You or Santa. Who should the present be from?

Do your children compare their Christmas gifts with others?

Do they look at what Santa gave them and wonder why they didn’t receive as much as the kids up the road in the large house?

Do they meet with cousins and school friends and discuss how many gifts they got, scrutinising whether Santa was more generous to some, why Hamish got a bike and Harry only got a small box of Lego?

Do children see inequity at Christmas? Are we parents, by our over-generous Santa stockings unwittingly making other children feel bad about themselves? Less worthy?

It’s a debate once again making the rounds after a mother’s plea for parents to think when giving their children presents from Santa has resurfaced. The post was first written by a mother last year and was shared by a Canadian radio station but has popped up again on Facebook.

The woman questioned whether Santa should be the one giving most of, or the biggest of their children’s Christmas presents. The writer asked parents to be “modest with your gifts from ‘Santa.’”

“Not all parents have a ton of cash to spend on making their kids’ Christmas special."

“It doesn’t make sense to have Santa give your kid a PlayStation 4, a bike, and an iPad, while his best friend at school gets a new hat and mittens from Santa.

“Give something small from Santa and make the more expensive presents from you. You can explain the value of money to kids, but you can’t explain Santa’s discrimination to a heartbroken kid.”

When it was first posted with the introduction from the radio station, “The more you think about it, the more sense it makes. Do you agree with this?” The debate was furious on both sides, and the post was shared more than 1.4 million times.