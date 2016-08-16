Justine Schofield has designed a range of $6 sandwiches that can be delivered right to your desk.

TV food personality Justine Schofield has designed a gourmet sandwich range to raise much needed funds to help feed the homeless.

If you work in Sydney or Melbourne’s CBD, you would know that there is no limit to what can be charged for a goddamn sandwich. As an avid sandwich eater, I feel pretty pleased with myself if I manage to grab one for less than $12.

But Schofield’s limited edition sandwiches will cost you just half that. $6. That’s a $5 note, and then a $1 coin. Six. Dollars.

Mamamia spoke to Schofield about the ‘Say it with Sandwiches‘ initiative, which she describes as a “smart, quirky way to feed the homeless.”

We asked the ex-MasterChef contestant what the secret is to the perfect sandwich, and she explained that there are two key elements. The first is fresh, good quality ingredients. And the second is condiments. Schofield is personally a big fan of mayonnaise, chutney and mustard. But not all on the one sandwich, of course.