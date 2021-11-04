WARNING: This post deal with graphic details of murder and domestic violence, and could be triggering for some readers.

Sandra Peniamina died on March 31, 2016, in one of the most violent cases of domestic violence-related death Australia has seen in recent years.

She was stabbed 29 times with two different kitchen knives, before having a concrete bollard thrown at her head from the garden of her home.

But despite the horrific way she died at the hands of her husband, last month in Queensland a court effectively ruled that she was at least partly at fault for her own death.

The attack started when Arona Peniamina accused her of being unfaithful. A punch to the face gradually escalated, and it was all witnessed by the couple's then 10-year-old son.

But after that first punch, Sandra picked up a knife. And it's that act of defence that's allowed her husband to slash his prison sentence to just 16 years on retrial.

Initially convicted in 2018 of murder and ordered to serve the rest of his life behind bars, the 41-year-old had his murder conviction tossed out on appeal.

In a 2021 retrial, he was able to prove that he was 'provoked.'

You see, Peniamina has always admitted to killing the mother of his four children, but he says he "lost control" the night he killed her.

In Queensland's Supreme Court in September, a judge ultimately agreed with him. A reduced sentence found the killing was a "spontaneous reaction" with a partial defence of provocation.