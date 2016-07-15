If you’re not addicted to Game of Thrones already, then what the hell are you waiting for? we have the perfect entry point for you.

One of the most famous actors in the world, Samuel L. Jackson, has recapped the most famous TV show in the world, and of course, it’s hilariously inappropriate.

(Did we expect anything less from the star of Pulp Fiction?)

In the seven minute long video, Jackson talks newbie fans through the first five series of the show, from the incestuous Lannister family, to the obstacles the Stark family (who he says we “shouldn’t get too attached to”) face.

The recap is the perfect way to get your head around everything that’s happened in the series so far.

(And it’s perfect for those of you who literally have no idea WTF is going on in the show at all.)

There’s going to be a long wait until season seven of the show is released, so we’re pretty #blessed to have Samuel L. Jackson to keep us company until then.