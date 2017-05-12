Mia Freedman: "There's a lot more to Samuel Johnson than being an actor."

Samuel Johnson has two sisters and one Gold Logie.

He also has some frozen sperm sitting in a freezer at a clinic somewhere in Melbourne.

We’ll get to the sperm – and that Logie moment – later.

Samuel Johnson has also had a lot of personal tragedy and hardship in his life. A lot more than you probably realise. Depending on your age, you might know Sam from his breakout role on the hit TV show The Secret Life Of Us which was the hottest thing in Australia from 2001-2005.

He was the star and he shone very very brightly.

A post shared by Love Your Sister (@loveyoursister) on Jun 22, 2016 at 5:31pm PDT

It wasn’t his first acting gig – he was discovered when he performed in a school play at age 14 and he got the first 20 jobs he went for. If you know anything about acting, you’ll be suitably impressed and you should be.

Because that never happens.

Soon, he was earning enough to pay his own school fees and help support his family who started a second hand book business, the last remaining shop is still owned by his sister Connie who lives in Canberra.

Sam had roles in all the iconic shows of the 90s, Home and Away, Blue Heelers, Halifax FP and Stingers.