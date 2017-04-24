"I got Kanye'd big time." Samuel Johnson on the unexpected Molly Meldrum moment.

It was the Logies moment nobody saw coming: music industry legend Molly Meldrum crashing Gold Logie winner Samuel Johnson’s acceptance speech.

As Johnson was starting to thank his family and friends, Molly stole the show, recounting stories of how Samuel first contacted him after scoring the lead role in the mini-series being made about him.

Molly's speech ended with him praising Samuel for his work on the Molly mini-series - which also earned him the Best Actor award - crowning the actor with his very own gold cowboy hat.

Molly appeared to miss all cues from the Logies show manager and even other celebrities to let Samuel continue on with his acceptance speech.

News Corp reports the show's floor manager was "crouched on all floors" trying to get Johnson or the show's host Dave Hughes to interrupt Molly's tale.