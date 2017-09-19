Connie Johnson died of cancer more than a week ago and during that time her brother Samuel Johnson has been busy continuing her legacy and joining in with the extensive Love Your Sister community to honour her memory.
Last night, Samuel appeared on The Project to talk about what is next for him and his family. He also introduced Australia to the new fundraising campaign he developed with Connie before she passed away. The new initiative will help fundraise for cancer research through the sale of a range of socks, named after the sibling’s childhood nicknames for each other. The socks are available in two colours, pink “Connie Cotton Socks” and blue “Sammy Seals”. You can buy them (and donate) here.
While his appearance on The Project desk was both emotional and endearing, as all Sam’s appearances are when he talks about his sister and the community they have built together, he has now shared the fact that there was one thing he failed to do.
In a message posted on the Love Your Sister Facebook page, Samuel said he had intended to share a special video message from Connie to host Carrie Bickmore to thank her for all her ongoing support, but he became a bit "befuzzeld" and the video did not end up being played. And so, he is now taking the opportunity to share it with all the villagers.