'We road-tested Samsung's latest tablet to see if it's chaotic family-proof.’

The takeover of your smart device by your children is something that happens so gradually at first that you almost don’t even realise it’s happening.

B.C. (as in, before children) I’d always gotten by with a smartphone alone for all the usual stuff like photos, emails, social media and catching up on shows and podcasts.

But as my babies grew from squeezy - but immobile - bundles of joy into fully operational small kids, I increasingly found my smartphone at the centre of a tech tug-of-war.

Suddenly, both my toddler and pre-schooler wanted to swipe through endless photos of themselves, play online games or watch the ‘Baby Shark’ video clip. On repeat. And of course, they wanted do this at the precise moment when I’d say “Mummy needs to make an important work call.”

This was our family’s it’s-time-to-try-a-smart-tablet wake-up call.

Image: Supplied. With my young boys’ sponge-like minds eager to learn and explore, tech-based educational presents have been top of mind. I knew a smart device like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 would offer up the hours/weeks/years of educational entertainment, but also become a useful tech addition to the household. Plus, at $379 RRP, it was a lot less than I’d expect to part with for a tablet.

As a long-time Samsung user, I’ve always liked their intuitive operational systems, user-friendly layout and its compatibility with all the usual standard apps and programs. I’ve also found them to be fairly hardy, which is vital when regularly handled by little slippery hands. Or a natural klutz like me.

When I opened the product box - by which I mean two small boys clung to my legs begging me to open it faster - what immediately stood out was the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7’s sleekness and size. As anyone with kids would know; bigger is better – and the screen size certainly delivers! At almost 25cm in length and 15cm in width, it was far more akin to a TV screen than a smartphone.