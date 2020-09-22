"I tried an air purifier at home that helps with hayfever, pet hair and...my husband."

I don't think there has ever been a year in my life where I have been more aware of the quality of the air I'm breathing in than I have in 2020.

In January, when the sky in parts of the country turned red as black eucalyptus leaves fell gently from the sky, we closed our doors and windows, cancelled all outdoor activities and tried not to breathe in too much smoke.

Then, a couple of months later, just as we were heading back outside breathing fresh, non-smoky air, COVID-19 hit and our air quality was in question again.

As we go into spring, I'm not sure my poor airways can handle one more thing. I can't imagine how this year has been for anyone with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

But even if we are locked away in the safety of our homes, we are now working, living, parenting and schooling with the people in our bubble 24/7 and sometimes that includes some… interesting smells.

In fact, the air quality inside our homes can be 2-5x worse than the air outside, with gases, dust, chemicals, bacteria and odours all vying for a trip into you and your family's lungs.

I had already been looking into some kind of air filtration system for my house, especially since I started working from home back in March and was researching HEPA filters when I was offered the opportunity to have a look at the new Samsung AX5500 air purifier.

This lady stands at 78.3cm so it's no shrinking violet and don't expect it to blend into its surroundings - it stands out. Luckily it's also really sleek and has those nice curves so while it's quite a presence, it's a pretty nice one.

Meet the new addition to my home, the Samsung AX550 air purifier. Image: Mamamia.