Four women, two days. The article we don't want to write anymore.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

This week, Australia has learned of the deaths of four women in two days.

"This is the worst year we have seen for women and children experiencing domestic abuse in living memory," Hayley Foster, chief executive of Women's Safety of NSW, tells Mamamia in the wake of these deaths.

It's not yet confirmed if all incidents were cases of family and domestic violence. But they were all women, killed by alleged violence.

On Monday morning, we learned the name and face of Kobie Parfitt.

Victoria Police said they believe the Ballarat woman, who has been missing since April, was murdered.

Kobie was a 43-year-old mother of four. She was last seen alive at a property in Hickman Street, Ballarat, on April 28 - the same day police believe she was killed.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper says the police think there are people in Ballarat who know what happened to Kobie, but are yet to offer their information. They have also confirmed they have identified multiple people of interest.

The news brought the 2020 death-count of women who have been killed by violence in Australia to 46, according to Destroy the Joint.

Kobie Parfitt was allegedly murdered on April 26. Image:

Then, just after midday on Monday, emergency services arrived at a unit in Fairfield, Sydney. A neighbour had called triple-0 with a concern for welfare report.

When police and paramedics entered the home on Nelson Street, they found a 42-year-old woman with stab wounds on the kitchen floor. She died at the scene. Her name was Samr Dawoodi. She was a Syrian refugee. She was the mother of three kids.