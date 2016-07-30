Two little girls on Play School are at the centre of a stoush sparked by the Australian Christian Lobby.

If you just watched that video from Play School, you would have met Asera and Wednesday.

They’re two little girls who had the chance to show off their beautiful family in a segment called, “My Family, Your Family”.

“This is my family,” the two happily tell the little people watching Play School.

Throughout the segment, Asera and Wednesday walk us through all the wonderful things they do with their dads.

“Our favourite thing to do with our family is swimming,” they say.

“We love to play games in the water, too. Our dads are always trying to make us laugh.”

As a family, they do yoga together before bedtime, they play games, but the thing they look forward to the most is when they read stories together.

They tell their story through laughter and with love.

That’s the way any child would want to grow up.

Unfortunately, the Australian Christian Lobby doesn’t seem to like it that way.

Rather, they would prefer Play School to back far, far away from pushing “controversial social and political agendas”.

In a statement written by an ACL campaigner, Wendy Francis, the lobby group implied that by showing the story of Asera and Wednesday, it was now unsafe viewing for children.

“Unsupervised watching of Play School was always considered safe by generations of parents,” Francis wrote. “Now parents can’t be sure if their children are going to be exposed to contested social and political agendas.”

Francis, a grandmother herself, accused the show of displaying “rainbow politics” that millions of Australian parents do not agree with.

“Millions of Australians also do not agree that two men should be allowed to deliberately deprive a child of its mother…

“The ABC should also not assume that producing children through harvested eggs and a rented or donated woman’s womb to meet the desires of two men is a public good.”