The following is an anonymous piece submitted to Mamamia in response to Katherine Harper’s column: ‘As a 30-year-old woman, everyone expects me to vote ‘yes’. But I won’t be’, published by the Sydney Morning Herald on August 23, 2017.

Here’s what she had to say.

***

I’m a lesbian, I have a girlfriend I’d love to marry some day, and I totally understand why you’ll be voting “no” in the same-sex marriage postal survey.

You’re a liberal person, not particularly religious; you even have a gay friend (OK, you were introduced to the gay friend-of-a-friend once at a party and you can’t remember their name, but that’s basically the same thing) – you’re totally different from Tony Abbott, Bob Katter, the Australian Christian Lobby, and their distasteful ilk.

You wouldn’t portray gay people having children as another Stolen Generation. You would never endorse the “Stop the Fags” posters spotted this week in Melbourne. You think Penny Wong’s pretty cool.

You’re definitely in favour of gay rights. You’d just prefer that they have fewer rights than you. You know that gay couples getting married would have no material impact on your life as a heterosexual person, but you’d have to get through every day knowing that the word “marriage” was no longer yours alone. And that’s something you just can’t accept.

You’re not homophobic – you just don’t want gay people ruining your perfect heterosexual institution with our loving, committed relationships.

You don’t want LGBT or questioning young people to see these relationships being legitimised by the law and grow up thinking that they too could have a family of their own, rather than learning to hide and to hate who they are.

You’re not against gay couples having children – you just want to make sure that their children never forget that this country considers their parents’ relationships, and their families, to be lesser than those of heterosexual people. There’s nothing homophobic about that.