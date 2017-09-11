Australia's most expensive escort told us her most popular date. It doesn't involve sex.

The woman I was mentoring put her cup of tea down and said nervously: “Um..so Samantha, this is why I think I would make a good escort. I have a very high sex drive; I can’t get enough of it!” It was hard not to smile. Of course, anyone would think the same – that to be a ‘good’ escort you needed to have a huge appetite for sex, that you would be craving c*ck breakfast, lunch and dinner. Because that’s what we do isn’t it, us escorts? We spend day in, day out having sex. Lots of it. That we make, sometimes ridiculous amounts of, money to open our (fake tanned) legs.

Absolute codswallop.

Sure, there would be escorts out there who may disagree, but in my experience, and I can only talk about my experience, it’s not just the sex men come for. Not at all.

Of course, sex does happen for most, perhaps for five, 10 minutes at the max. But my most popular date? My four-hour dinner dates, where I charge $3300 for my time. How much sex do you think you can have in an upscale restaurant? None, (unless you find a broom cupboard and your name is Boris Becker).

Usually, those dates go a bit like this: meet in his five-star hotel for a drink, get a car (usually he has pre-booked a nice one) to take out to somewhere where they have napkins and waiters in suits, enjoy a three-course meal together with champagne and usually oysters. That will take up at least two to three hours. Then usually back to his hotel. I used to see a client who would say to me ‘Now, please don’t take offence Samantha, but if it’s all the same to you, I would rather just cuddle tonight.” Thank God. All that rich food gives me gas anyway.

One client called me to tell me he was ‘sick to death’ of all the escorts in a certain city ‘just wanting sex’, and he was looking for a woman who liked a good chat. Another client called me the next day after our date to tell me very nervously and quietly that ‘next time Samantha, would you mind not being so sexually aggressive?’.

It was laughable sometimes. But there was a definite type of client that craved so much more than penis in vagina – if at all.

So much so, I have introduced no-intimacy dates, price $800 for 90 minutes, $2000 for a dinner or lunch date. My first ever non-intimate client, let’s call him Mr W, booked me for a lunch date. “Do you like dumplings?” Was his text. “I’ll bring some Chinese for us.”