The hunt for the 'White Widow', one of the world's most wanted terrorists.

On the morning of July 7, 2005, Samantha Lewthwaite's husband, Germaine Lindsay, boarded a train on the Piccadilly line of London's underground, a backpack slung over his shoulder.

As the train pulled out of Kings Cross station, the 19-year-old detonated the bomb hidden within the bag. Twenty-six people were killed on that train, plus another 30 in separate, coordinated blasts carried out across the London transport network by his three accomplices.

Days later, Lewthwaite issued a statement: "I totally condemn and am horrified by the atrocities. I am the wife of Germaine Lindsay and never predicted or imagined that he was involved in such horrific activities. He was a loving husband and father. I am trying to come to terms with the recent events. My whole world has fallen apart, and my thoughts are with the families of the victims of this incomprehensible devastation."

Watch: The hunt for one of the World's Most Wanted, Samantha Lewthwaite.



Video via Netflix.

Within a decade of that condemnation, Samantha Lewthwaite was one of the world's most wanted terror suspects, accused of plotting the deaths of dozens and potentially playing a role in dozens more.

Her story is one of five featured in the new Netflix series, World's Most Wanted, which charts the alleged crimes and ongoing international manhunt for the woman now better known to most as the White Widow.

The quiet girl from Buckinghamshire.

Samantha Lewthwaite was born in Northern Ireland in 1983 and raised in Aylesbury, England. According to The Telegraph, acquaintances from her childhood described her as a "quiet, calm, normal girl".

But Lewthwaite's relationship with her family became strained after she converted from Christianity to Sunni Islam in her mid-teens.

In 2002, she married Jamaican-born Muslim Germaine Lindsay, whom she'd met through an Islamic chat room. They had two children, the second born just two months after Lindsay's death in the London terrorist attack.

Lewthwaite was open with the media about her husband's crime, even selling her story to British newspaper The Sun for £30,000 (roughly AU$54,700).