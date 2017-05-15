Think Sam and Snez's baby news was spur of the moment? His Facebook plan says otherwise.

When Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski announced their pregnancy news on Sunday, social media couldn’t quite deal. It was too much all at once.

Within a couple of hours we learnt that the couple were not only expecting their first child together, but that they were also expecting a girl, who many fans pointed out should probably be named Rose. Or Osher. Or Lana (jks, definitely not).

Once we processed the fact that our first Bachelor baby is only a few months away, however, we started to unravel the genius behind the announcement.

Snez ……….. a) has just eaten a bowl of pasta bigger than her head b) can’t do up her pants c) is having a BABY!!! d) all of the above #theanswerisd #happymothersday #soexcited A post shared by Sam Wood (@samjameswood) on May 14, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

It all started with a post on Sam Wood’s Instagram, with the caption: “Snez a) has just eaten a bowl of pasta bigger than her head, b) can’t do up her pants, c) is having a BABY!!! d) all of the above,” and dear GOD we knew the answer was d.

But it was clear this was not a last minute, ‘oh, by the way, we’re having a baby!’ announcement.

It was Mother’s Day. In the evening. Most of us had spent the day with our mums, only to return home to put some much needed energy into Instagram stalking. Everyone was online. We all needed some escapism after spending the day with our families. I’m sure Sam and Snezana knew this.

So not long after Sam’s announcement, Snezana posted a photo to her Instagram, writing, “we’re so excited to be able to let the world know that our little family of 3 is soon to become 4. Sam James Wood you are going to make an incredible father”.