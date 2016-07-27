Sam Burgess confirms he and his wife Phoebe are expecting their first baby.

There’s a baby Burgess on the way!

After friends let slip that the footy star and his wife, Phoebe, were expecting, Sam has confirmed the news in an interview with Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa.

“It’s exciting news, we’re both over the moon! Phoebe’s been amazing through the first trimester,” he told the show.

Gorgeous lunch on the WHARF with the fam @samburgess8 @hathooke @sardieh ???????? A photo posted by PHOEBE BURGESS (@mrsphoebeburgess) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:43am PDT

Sam – who plays for the South Sydney Rabbitohs – said that he and Phoebe were keen to keep the sex of their new baby a surprise. “I’d like to not find out, I’d like a surprise and it’d be nice to have something to keep for ourselves throughout this process, so we’ll wait and see,” he said. “Phoebe’s running the show, so she’ll make the final call” he laughed. Of course, Fitzy and Wippa couldn’t resist asking whether the couple had decided they wanted to have kids straight away; the pair married in December, in an intimate ceremony on a property owned by Phoebe’s family in Bowral, last year.