Sam Kerr becomes first person to score four goals in one match in National Women’s Soccer League.

There’s just no stopping the rise of FIFA world player of the year nominee Sam Kerr.

The 23-year-old Australian striker became the first player in the US’ National Women’s Soccer League to score four goals in one match as she fired New Jersey’s Sky Blue FC to a comeback 5-4 win over Seattle Reign on Saturday night.

Kerr scored all her goals after halftime as the hosts rallied from an 0-3 deficit, finally sealing victory four minutes into stoppage time after teammate Maya Hayes levelled at 4-4 three minutes earlier.

Kerr is now well in the lead for the Golden Boot, with 15 goals this season. She’s also the first player to score two hat-tricks in the same season.

Her heroics followed her stellar efforts for the Matildas last month when she slammed a maiden international hat-trick past Japan at the Tournament of Nations in the US and also scored in the 6-1 rout of Brazil.

Last week she was among 10 players short-listed for the world player of the year award, with the winner to be announced in October.

Her brilliance on Saturday kept Sky Blue in sixth place on the table and only three points outside of the fourth playoff spot.

It was especially timely for her team after a rough week in which head coach Christy Holly departed.