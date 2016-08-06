Sam Frost just posted her best throwback pic yet.

Sam Frost is usually the definition of laid-back Aussie glamour — but she’s just shared a new throwback pic proving she was once a dorky school kid just like the rest of us. (What a relief.)

The 27-year-old 2Day FM co-host on Friday posted a snap from her school days on Instagram. In the adorable picture, which appears to be from late primary school, the Bachelorette star’s hair is pulled back into a low ponytail with two strands dangling freely around her face — a trademark ‘do of the 1990s.

“Man I thought I was so cool,” she captioned the photo “Those ‘fringey bits’ MUST be dangling on the face at all times!!!”

The sweet photo was liked 12,000 times within just a few hours, and her Instagram was flooded with nostalgic responses from followers who could relate to her oh-so-chic-in-1998 sports-uniform-and-ponytail-strands look.

“That’s so adorable fro! The fringe was happening at my school too,” [email protected]katieannepearson.

“All 90’s kids had those bits,” chimed in @traceylouise83. “Remember ‘antennas’ haha was so cool at the time,” @manda_sullivan@carmen___x added.

Others simply remarked on how darn cute Sam was in her school days — which TBH is a fair point because that cheeky grin and those ice-blue eyes are pretty striking, despite the “antennas.”

It’s not the first photo Sam has shared of her younger years lately.

Just a week ago, the radio star posted another image of the teenage years on Instagram, jokingly inviting her followers to “meet teenage Sam.”